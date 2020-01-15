Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol continues its winning streak at the box office.

Tanhaji which marks Ajay Devgn’s 100th film hit the Rs 100 crores benchmark on its 6th day since release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on social media.

“#Tanhaji – #AjayDevgn’s 100th film – hits ₹100cr today [Day 6]… Chasing a big total today,” he tweeted.

Tanhaji is performing way beyond expectations. The Om Raut directorial’s Day 5 business was higher than Day 1 and 4.

It collected Rs 15.10 crores on Friday, Saturday Rs 20.57 crores, Sunday Rs 26.26 crores, Monday Rs 13.75 crores, and Tuesday Rs 15.28 crores, Taran Adarsh reported.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak benefitted from the Makar Sankranti holiday.

Tweeting about the Meghna Gulzar’s directorial, Taran shared, “#Chhapaak gets the benefit of partial holiday [Day 5]… Will, again, stay steady today [Wed; 15 Jan] due to #MakarSankranti festivities [partial holiday]… Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 23.92 cr. #India biz.”

While many are speculating that Deepika’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University is the reason for the reduced business of the film, film trade analyst Girish Jihar told Hindustan Times, “No, I don’t think so. The film performs on the basis of what it is.”

Chhapaak has been made tax-free in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while Tanhaji was declared tax-free in Maharasthra and UP.

Both films are inspired by real-life narratives.

While Tanhaji is a period drama drawn from the life of Maratha war hero, Tanaji Malussare, of the 17th century, Chhapaak is more contemporary in terms of its storyline.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Both films released to rave reviews on 10 January 2020.

#Tanhaji – #AjayDevgn‘s 100th film – hits ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 6]… Chasing a big total today. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020