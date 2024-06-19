Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan reunite for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

After ‘Shaitaan,’ Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will reunite for ‘De De Pyaar De 2.’ The film promises to be a hilarious ride, blending humor and drama on screen. It is the sequel to the 2019 rom-com, with Madhavan playing Rakul Preet Singh’s father in the upcoming installment. Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Singh’s love interest. The plotline features a humorous clash between Devgn and Madhavan as Rakul gets embroiled between the two.

Initially, Anil Kapoor was considered for the sequel; however, the role eventually went to Madhavan. A source close to Hindustan Times revealed, “The plot of the film centers on the hilarious one-upmanship between Ajay and Madhavan, as Rakul dates a man older than her father in the film. With Anil, that plotline wouldn’t have had the desired impact, but with Madhavan, it fits the narrative aptly.”

The source also confirmed that Tabu, who played Ajay Devgn’s wife in the first film, will not return for the sequel. Directed by Anshul Sharma, filming is currently underway in Mumbai.

The first installment of ‘De De Pyaar De’ followed Devgn’s character Aashish, who is dating Ayesha (Rakul Preet), a girl half his age. He introduces her to his ex-wife and children, who struggle to accept the new relationship. The second part will potentially focus on the other side of the story, highlighting how Ayesha’s family reacts to her relationship with an older man.

The upcoming film is slated for release on May 1, 2025, and is expected to take the audience on a ride filled with humor, wit, and drama. The dynamic duo of Devgn and Madhavan is set to bring an electric energy to the film, given their previous successful collaboration. Netizens are curious to see how the new chapter of Ayesha and Aashish’s love story will unfold with this new challenge.