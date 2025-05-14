Ajay Devgn and son Yug Devgan join forces for ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ voiceover

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has brought together the legendary actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug Devgan for their first-ever collaboration—this time in the world of animation!

The father-son duo is all set to lend their voices to the Hindi version of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, slated for release in theaters across India on May 30.

Advertisement

The movie will be available in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Advertisement

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the makers of the film announced, “The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn & Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan & Ben Wang’s epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi). Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon.”

And with that, fans got a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Ajay, known for his powerful performances in Bollywood blockbusters, takes on the iconic role of Mr. Han, originally portrayed by Jackie Chan.

Meanwhile, Yug makes his debut in the film industry, voicing the character of Li Fong, the film’s lead, played by Ben Wang in the original version.

For Yug, this is a fresh start, as he brings a youthful energy to the globally adored ‘Karate Kid’ franchise.

The movie revolves in New York City and follows the journey of Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy who faces the challenges of fitting into a new school.

As he navigates his way through friendships, rivalries, and a high-stakes karate competition, Li’s growth is guided by his mentor, Mr. Han (played by Ajay in the Hindi version), along with the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

While Ajay is stepping into new territory with this voiceover role, his recent work on-screen continues to captivate audiences. Fans of his intense, no-nonsense performances will get to know that Ajay last appeared in ‘Raid 2’, where he reprised his role as the tough IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

The film, which released on May 1, 2025, features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in key roles, and centers on Amay’s 75th raid. This time, he’s up against a corrupt politician, Manohar Dhankar (played by Riteish), making for yet another action-packed tale. ‘Raid 2’ did incredibly well at the box office, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.