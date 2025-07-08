Ajay Devgan meets Revanth Reddy, keen to set up film studio in Telangana

Actor Ajay Devgan met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, and has shown keen interest in establishing a world-class film studio in Telangana.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Ajay Devgan proposed the development of an international-standard film studio equipped with state-of-the-art Animation, VFX, and AI-powered smart studios.

The actor also expressed willingness to set up a skill development institute to train professionals across various domains of the film industry.

Ajay Devgan requested the Chief Minister to facilitate the necessary support for setting up the studio in Telangana, highlighting the state’s potential as a premier destination for cinema infrastructure in India. He shared his vision of contributing to the growth of the film ecosystem by bringing in global expertise and cutting-edge technology.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy briefed the actor on the steps being taken by the Telangana Government for overall development across sectors, including media and entertainment.

Ajay Devgan appreciated the proactive initiatives of the state and assured that he would act as a brand ambassador in promoting ‘Rising Telangana’ through the lens of cinema and media.

The meeting was also attended by Ajit Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Dr Gaurav Uppal, Secretary for Coordination of Central Schemes.

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev also met the Chief Minister in New Delhi.

They discussed the proposal to establish a Sports University in Hyderabad to promote excellence in sports and nurture future champions.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met Union Minister for Labour, Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, and requested him to conduct the Khelo India Games 2026 in Telangana.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to allocate the hosting rights for the Khelo India Games 2026. The Chief Minister also urged him to consider Telangana as the host state for the prestigious national games event and to extend the opportunity to conduct not only the Khelo India Games but also other national and international-level competitions in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the development of sports infrastructure in Telangana and sought the allocation of central funds for the creation of comprehensive sports infrastructure and athlete training programmes under the Khelo India scheme.

He proposed funding of Rs 100 crore for key infrastructure projects like construction of a synthetic athletic track in Bhuvanagiri, establishment of a multipurpose indoor stadium and a swimming pool in Rayagiri, construction of a synthetic athletic track at Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, development of a multipurpose indoor hall at Satavahana University, Karimnagar, establishment of an archery range at Hakimpet, Hyderabad, installation of a synthetic hockey field and squash court at LB Stadium, development of a natural football field and renovation of the hockey ground at Gachibowli Sports Complex and construction of a synthetic athletic track at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Telangana State Government is committed to enhancing sports facilities and nurturing athletic talent. He appealed for greater cooperation and support from the Central Government in this regard.

Revanth Reddy requested that Telangana be considered to host at least two events during the 2036 Olympic Games if they are held in India.

He also called for the reintroduction of fare concessions in train travel for athletes participating in national-level competitions, as was the practice in the past.