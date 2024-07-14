Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s regal look grabs eyeballs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony

The stunning actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a grand entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony.

She arrived to attend the ceremony with her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya grabbed eyeballs with her colourful traditional outfit.

For the auspicious occasion, she chose to wear a floral floral-printed Anarkali suit that exuded grace and elegance. She completed her look with a black coloured dupatta. She completed the ensemble with a black potli bag, which perfectly matched her regal outfit.

While Aaradhya looked beautiful in a pink outfit.

The event is attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and many others.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also arrived to attend the ceremony.

The event is also graced by spiritual leaders.

The Dharmagurus who attended the ceremony included Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya, Dwarka, Swami Avimukteshwarand Saraswati, Shankaracharya Joshimath, Gaurang Das Prabhu, Divisional Director, ISKCON, Gaur Gopal Das, Monk, ISKCON, Radhanath Swami, Member, Governing Body, ISCKON, Pujyashri Rameshbhai Oza, Gautambhai Oza, Pujyashri Devaprasad Maharaj, Vijuben Rajani, Shree Anandabawa Seva Sanstha, Shri Balak Yogeshwardas Ji Maharaj, Badrinath Dham, Pujyashri Chidanand Saraswati, Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Shree Namramuni Maharaj, Jain Muni, Founder-Prasadham; Dhirendra Shastri, and Bageshwar Dham.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair.

Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika’s majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with ‘Mangal Utsav,’ the wedding reception on July 14.