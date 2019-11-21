Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are considered to be one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The power couple is very much close to each other’s family member and has been setting some major family goals since a long time for all other couples out there.

On Wednesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembered her father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary. The Devdas actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a post. The actress can be seen posing with her mother Vrinda and Aaradhya near her late father’s portrait in the photo frame. Aishwarya’s father passed away in March 2017 due to prolonged illness.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Our Day of Smiles LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa… HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALWAYS ALWAYS (sic).”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of his late father-in-law. Remembering late Krishnaraj Ji, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you (sic).”

Aishwarya Rai is often snapped with her mother Vrinda Rai and is spotted with her at various events and occasions.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be collaborating with filmmaker Mani Ratnam again for Ponniyin Selvan and Abhishek will be next seen along with Ileana D’Cruz in The Big Bull. He has also signed an untitled project in which he will be working with Anurag Basu.