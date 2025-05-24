Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan twin in black as they arrive in Mumbai post-Cannes.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived back in Mumbai on Friday night after attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on behalf of India.

Outside the Mumbai airport, she and her daughter Aaradhya were spotted giving the photographers a warm greeting. Aaradhya, hanging onto her mother, also grinned at the throng as they made their way to the car. The mother-daughter pair wore black to match their ensembles. While Aaradhya wore a black jacket, denim trousers, and a black top, Aishwarya wore a sleek black top, matching tights, and a chic coat.

Rai carried on her tradition of memorable red carpet moments in Cannes. She adopted a traditional style on the first day, donning a majestic ivory saree with a striking pallu and lace trail.

She added a cultural twist to her look by finishing the combination with a dab of sindoor and a stacked ruby necklace. She wore a custom-made outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta for her second appearance at the festival, making a daring fashion statement. The combination included a billowing white cape and a beautiful black shimmer gown. Varanasi is where the Banarasi brocade cape was handwoven. A Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita was engraved on the cape, which made it stand out in addition to its rich texture.

Aishwarya has not yet revealed her next project, although she was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ (2023).