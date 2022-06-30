AIR Srinagar starts Amarnath Yatra Special Broadcast

All India Radio (AIR) Srinagar on Thursday started the Amarnath Yatra special broadcast from Baltal base camp.

AIR established an FM transmission facility and studio facility at Baltal where daily broadcast for Yatra will be aired for 16 hours daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This broadcast will be available for the yatris on NewsonAir app of AIR wherein a special platform for the Amarnath Yatra Broadcast has been created.

The broadcast on this app will be available globally. It is available on FM 103.7 Mghz & on DTH also where it is available on AIR Urdu Service.

The broadcast facility has been created under the supervision of Deputy Director General of AIR, Nillai Nayagam whereas the programme content is being supervised by the Programme Head Rabia Rasool.

Programme Executive Talha Jahangir is the producer in-charge for this special transmission. This daily broadcast will be available till the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Field reports from Yatra from Jammu up to Amarnath Shrine on Baltal and Pahalgam routes are being broadcast for latest updates to the pilgrims.

Hourly weather updates and other requisite advisories and guidelines are being put on air at regular intervals throughout the transmission.