After ‘Teri Mitti’, Akshay Kumar, Arko, BPraak reunite for ‘Jeetenge’ from ‘Mission Raniganj’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is reuniting with the ‘Teri Mitti’ hitmakers Arko Pravo Mukherjee and BPraak for the song ‘Jeetenge’ from the upcoming rescue thriller, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.

‘Jeetenge’ is touted to be an inspirational anthem. What makes this collaboration even more significant is the thematic connection between ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’. Both films delve into themes of inspiration and real-life success stories.

‘Mission Raniganj’ brings the heroic tale of Late Jaswant Singh Gill to the celluloid. The recently unveiled trailer showcases Akshay Kumar in an entirely new avatar portraying the role of Jaswant Singh Gill with the newly-wed Parineeti Chopra opposite him.

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

It tells the real-life incident at the Raniganj Coalfield where miners trapped in a coalmine were rescued in November 1989. Jaswant Singh Gill played a pivotal role in rescuing all the trapped miners from a flooded coal mine in Raniganj. His valiant efforts during this critical operation serve as a testament to human resilience, determination, and engineering ingenuity, which the film aims to commemorate on the big screen.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music on Jjust Music, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is slated to hit theatres on October 6.