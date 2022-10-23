Actor Chetan Ahimsa Receives Notice From K’taka Police. Here’s Why

Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa has received a notice from the Karnataka police for his remarks regarding the “Bhoota Kola” ritual, which the complainants claim offended Hindu sentiments.

On Sunday, he is anticipated to appear before Bengaluru’s Sheshadripuram police.

The “Bhoota Kola” ritual, which is depicted in the blockbuster film “Kantara,” was not a part of Hinduism, according to Chetan.

According to Chetan, Bhoota Kola is a ritual practiced by locals that predated the establishment of the Hindu religion in India.

Numerous complaints have been made to the police about Chetan Ahimsa’s comments regarding the Bhota kola ritual.

According to the complainants, Chetan insulted the Hindu religion and made statements that were meant to stoke animosity between castes.

Chetan had denounced Rishab Shetty, the director and star of the film “Kantara,” for saying that the Hindu ritual on which the film is based, “Bhoota kola,” is actually a practice.

Rishab Shetty had reacted to Chetan Ahimsa’s statements by saying that people would respond to him.

Hindu organisations have taken issue with Chetan Ahimsa’s comments.

Numerous complaints have been made, and the police have started an investigation.

During the ritual known as “Bhoota Kola,” people worship spirits who then provide them with guidance on a variety of issues.

(Inputs from IANS)