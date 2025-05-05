Actor Ajaz Khan booked for rape amid ongoing controversy over ‘House Arrest’ web show

Actor Ajaz Khan has been booked by the Charkop Police in Mumbai after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of rape.

According to the woman, Khan sexually assaulted her after promising marriage and a role in his web show. As per the complaint, Ajaz invited the woman to host his show House Arrest, which streams on the Ullu app. During the shoot, Khan proposed to her and later promised to marry her after converting to her religion. The complaint also alleges that the actor invited her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police have registered the case under sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ajaz Khan is no stranger to controversy. His web show House Arrest, which began streaming on April 11, 2025, has faced heavy criticism from political and social groups, with many calling the show vulgar and demanding government action.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also summoned Khan and the CEO of Ullu App, Vibhu Agarwal, for the alleged “vulgar” and “coercive” content shown on the streaming platform’s reality show. The Commission has summoned Khan, who hosts the show, and Agarwal to appear on May 9.

House Arrest, hosted by actor Ajaz Khan, began streaming on the Ullu app on April 11 and is described as an uncensored version of popular captive reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp. The series features 12 contestants–nine women and three men–confined in a luxury villa and asked to perform a series of tasks.

Last month the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre, OTT and social media platforms on a PIL seeking direction to take appropriate steps to prohibit the streaming of obscene content. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih observed that the plea raised an issue of “important concern” and sought response from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Alt Balaji, Ullu, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Meta Inc, Google, Mubi, Apple and others on the PIL seeking regulation of obscene content on OTT platforms and social media.