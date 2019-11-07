Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years in the film industry after making his debut in 1969 with the film, Saat Hindustani.

Abhishek Bachchan, his son, cheered his father’s achievements with a special note on social media.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the young Big B, Abhishek wrote on his official Instagram handle, “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan… We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!!”

He further congratulated Amitabh Bachchan for completing 50 years in the industry.

“Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you. #50yrsofSaatHindustaani#50yrsofBachchan #GiveItUpForBachchan.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan continues to work amid health concerns of which he spoke about in his official blog.

“The tunnel at the NSSH .. indeed several tunnels and some more probing with the meter in hand that sonographs .. a few on the side injectables .. at various locations on this mine field of a body .. some venus strips punctured and the fluids dripped in .. a few hard core instructions to follow .. and back to the grind , despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off .. or else,” he wrote.

The 77-year-old spent a few days at a Mumbai hospital around his birthday last month, reportedly.

On the work front, he is shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and also plays a key role in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film, Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan also hosts a highly popular show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, on Television.