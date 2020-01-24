Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh starrer Bob Biswas has begun filming.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his official Twitter handle.

Sharing the mahurat shot with the first clapboard with Abhishek Bachchan in the foreground, his tweet read, “Filming begins… #SRK’s new production – starring #AbhishekBachchan and #ChitrangdaSingh – commences shooting today… The crime thriller is titled #BobBiswas… Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh… Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.”

Abhishek also shared the first clapboard shot along with a separate post of a picture of glasses and an old mobile phone.

Bob Biswas‘ first schedule is being shot in Kolkata.

“Lights.Camera.Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas here we go!! @chitrangda @_diyagram @iamsrk…” His post read.

Bob Biswas is a crime thriller being helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.

Abhishek also shared an Instagram story of the script of the film written by Sujoy Ghosh with a caption that said, “Prep time.”

For those unaware, Bob Biswas a contract killer, a character introduced in Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller Kahaani. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas would always greet his targets with “Nomoshkar, ek minute”, before shooting them.

Meanwhile, Abhishek also has films such as The Big Bull and Ludo in line for release.