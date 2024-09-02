Abhay Deol turns ‘sasta’ Brad Pitt; flaunts his new look

Actor Abhay Deol on Sunday gave a glimpse of his new look and hairstyle, calling himself the ‘sasta Brad Pitt’.

Taking to Instagram, Abhay, who has 1.1 million followers shared a string of pictures, in which we can see him wearing a black sleeveless tee-shirt and blue joggers.

The snaps show him flaunting his new hairstyle, and salt-and-pepper beard look.

We can also see his beautiful dimples in the photographs.

The post is captioned as: “Fresh cut, new look. I call this the,’Sasta Brad Pitt’. For the non Hindi speakers, meaning of -‘sasta’- 1. budget adjective before noun Budget is used to suggest that something is being sold cheaply….a budget-priced CD 2. cheap adjective Cheap goods or services cost less money than usual or than you expected. Just to be clear, the haircut was not, ‘sasta’.#fresh #cut #haircut #newlook #budgetbradpitt #humor”.

A fan commented on the post and said: “Abhay Deol could play Tyler Durden, but Brad Pitt could never play Dev”.

Another user said: “Brad Pitt wishes he were you”. A fan said: “Dimples on Brad Pitt looks fine”.

A user commented: “Superchor.. stole everyone’s heart”.

On the personal front, Abhay is the nephew of Bollywood star Dharmendra, and the cousin of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

On the work front, Abhay made his film debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Socha Na Tha’, a romantic comedy where he starred opposite Ayesha Takia.

He has then featured in movies like– ‘Ahista Ahista’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.’, ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’, ‘Manorama Six Feet Under’, ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’.

Abhay played the titular role in the 2009 romantic drama ‘Dev.D’, written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, which was a modern-day take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novel ‘Devdas’.

The 48-year-old actor also appeared in ‘Aisha’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Shanghai’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’, and ‘Velle’.

He was last seen in the crime drama series ‘Trial by Fire’, written by Prashant Nair, Kevin Luperchio and directed by Prashant and Randeep Jha and Avani Deshpande.

It also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles.