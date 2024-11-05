Aasif Sheikh talks about his signature line from the SRK and Salman Khan-starrer ‘Karan Arjun’

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, has opened up about his signature line from the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer ‘Karan Arjun’.

His signature line from the film, “What a joke”, resonates with fans till date. Recounting his experience as Suraj Singh in the movie, Aasif shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes detail.

He said, “When Karan Arjun’s director, Rakesh Roshan, first introduced me to the role, he stressed that ‘What a joke’ wasn’t just a line but the core of Suraj’s character. He wanted it to be Suraj’s reaction to everything, bringing an unexpected, engaging twist to the character. From day one, I infused ‘What a joke’ into every scene, experimenting with different tones to bring out the humour and unpredictability that the film’s director envisioned”.

The actor also shared an anecdote saying that he wasn’t the first choice for the role, as he said, “Initially, Gulshan Grover was cast as Suraj Singh. He had even filmed several scenes and delivered the iconic line multiple times. But, for reasons I’m still not entirely sure of, I ended up bagging the role. It was a twist of fate, and maybe a testament to my perseverance, which allowed me to make ‘What a joke’ a memorable part of Bollywood history, something I’m incredibly proud of”.

‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ is a comedy show which revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other’s wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them. His plans to woo Angoori usually fail due to her naivety.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.