Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat reprise their roles of Jui and Saket in the third season of Marathi web show ‘Aani Kay Hava’ (What more do we want). Directed by Varun Narvekar, it is a story of a couple who are trying to keep their relationship fresh after years of marriage.

While Season 1 saw this couple enjoying initial years of marriage, the second season showed Jui and Saket going through different emotions as they celebrated their third anniversary. Now, season 3 shows their relationship after five years of marriage. From dealing with work-related complications, to suddenly feeling like there is nothing new to talk about and bringing to life the little and big daily arguments.

The third edition is a beautiful take on modern relationships and how the number of dynamics in these relationships changed during the lockdown.

Speaking about the show, Priya Bapat says: “This season is going to depict married life during the lockdown as it takes us through married life during a lockdown and this period truly saw multiple dynamics change in the relationship for many of us. It’s important to never let your marriage stagnate and to keep rekindling the excitement with maybe new hobbies, or a project that you decide to work on together or to simply find things that you both enjoy doing as a couple.”

Another protagonist Umesh Kamat shares his perspective about marriage and says successful relationship is possible only through good communication and companionship. He explains: “It’s important to try to understand your partner and we have tried to highlight this message in a lighthearted manner through this series.”

The show will start from August 6 on MX Player.