Aamir Khan joins Rajinikanth in ‘Coolie’, first look as ‘Dahaa’ sends fans into frenzy

New striking look of Aamir Khan from ‘Coolie’ is out! And, it’s a far cry from anything we’ve seen from the actor in recent years.

On Thursday, the film’s makers dropped the first look poster, introducing Aamir in a rugged, noir-inspired avatar as ‘Dahaa’. With round glasses, a sleeveless vest, and a pipe in hand, his grayscale profile already has fans buzzing.

The poster was shared by Sun Pictures on X (formerly Twitter), along with a short caption: “Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie. #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from August 14th.”

It didn’t take long for social media to light up. Comments poured in, celebrating Aamir’s intense transformation.

“Finally it’s out, gonna be a hell of a banger clash on screen,” one fan wrote. Another excited user added, “Cannot wait to watch #AamirKhan in a #LokeshKanagaraj movie.” And one more simply said, “Fireeeeeuuuuu update.. momentum building up for #CoolieThePowerhouse ..”

The buzz isn’t just about the look. ‘Coolie’ marks a major on-screen reunion. Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth are sharing the screen for the first time in nearly three decades.

Their last collaboration was back in 1995 with the crime drama ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’, where they starred alongside Juhi Chawla and Om Puri.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the man behind hits like ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Leo’, ‘Coolie’ is shaping up to be a major action thriller in the Tamil film space. This marks Kanagaraj’s first project with Rajinikanth, and expectations are sky-high.

The ensemble cast includes big names like Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra, further boosting the film’s scale.

‘Coolie’ is ready for a grand theatrical release on August 14, with a worldwide IMAX rollout. The timing sets up the film as a major Independence Day weekend draw, likely to spark box office fireworks.

For Aamir Khan, this is another bold move following his recent return to cinema with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. In the sports drama that released on June 20, he plays a basketball coach guiding a team of neurodivergent kids.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic ‘Taare Zameen Par’, and marks a softer, more emotional outing compared to his brooding presence in ‘Coolie’.