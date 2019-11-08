Aamir Khan dropped the official motion poster from his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which received a lot of great responses from the fans.

After wrapping up with his first schedule, Aamir is heading towards Punjab to start his next schedule of the film.

Chandigarh and Amritsar are the next locations for the coming shooting schedule for the movie and the team of Laal Singh Chaddha is en route for the same. The first schedule for the film began earlier last week and the shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India to keep it as authentic as possible.

Before the first schedule, Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain gave the Muhurat clap to begin production as it is one of the most ambitious projects for the actor.

The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi for which he is undergoing a massive physical change.

Inspired by the cult favourite Tom Hanks and Robin Wright film, Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha will also follow the basic storyline of the book of the same name by Winston Groom.

Atul Kulkarni, who has written the film, has adapted the source text to suit the needs of what the makers want to show in the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing Laal Singh Chaddha’s love interest in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is being helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.