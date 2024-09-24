‘A Fly on the Wall’ to premiere at Busan Film Festival

Nilesh Maniyar and Shonali Bose are gearing up to present their latest documentary, ‘A Fly on the Wall’, at the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

The film has entered for the prestigious Wide Angle Documentary Competition, a section dedicated to showcasing bold and inspiring voices in global documentary filmmaking.

The story at the heart of ‘A Fly on the Wall’ is an intimate reflection on friendship, centered around Chika, a close friend of both Maniyar and Bose.

As they prepared for the festival, Maniyar shared his thoughts on the film’s deeply personal nature. “Chika was a friend who gave more than he ever took,” Maniyar explained in a note. “He left a profound impression on me, especially in his final days. The bond that Chika and Shonali shared over 25 years was unique, and it felt right to tell his story through that lens. We hope this premiere will spark more conversation about the right to dignity, not just in life but also in death.”

For Shonali Bose, this film carries even more emotional weight. She described the project as the most challenging of her career, driven by a personal promise to Chika. “Fulfilling Chika’s dying wish and making this film has been an incredibly difficult journey,” she shared. “But it’s also a love letter to him and to life itself. Premiering ‘A Fly on the Wall’ at Busan feels like a fitting tribute. This festival has always appreciated deeply personal stories like ours.”

The film touches on universal themes of choice, dignity, and the quiet resilience found in life’s most vulnerable moments. Bose expressed her gratitude for the film’s selection at Busan, stating, “This film reflects on our friend’s difficult yet transformative journey. And, we are humbled to share it on such a prestigious platform.”

The 29th Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia’s largest and most prominent film events, will take place from October 4 to October 13, 2024. The festival’s Wide Angle Documentary Competition is popular for spotlighting powerful documentaries that push the boundaries of storytelling.