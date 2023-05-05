A Fire Cracker of Series – Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

A first of its kind show for Hom Adajania, who is known for heart-warming drama, but Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo he ventures into a territory which his new for him and goodness gracious, he has a sure shot winner at his hands!

Penned by a talented team, such as Saurav Dey, Karan Vyas, Nandini Gupta, Aman Mannan and Saurav Dey, the series is a fire-cracker from beginning to the end, which is devilishly satisfying!

Set in an universe where morality is twisted and betrayal is not acceptable, a matriarch Savitri (Dimple) runs her dystopian world fearlessly and apologetically. But soon she is faced with troubles from all ends, an old arch enemy is trying to kill her, her boss is willing to feed her to hungry wolves, cops are knocking on her door-step and her dysfunctional is fighting over the throne, will Savitri survive this ordeal, makes the story of this show.

The series starts with a Deputy CM’s son overdosing on a drug in a nightclub which leads to an peculiar and weird ACP sniffing the trail of his particular drug, flamingo, which is created by Savitri/Rani Ba, a tough matriarch who runs a drug cartel in the inaccessible Borderlands with an army of women.

A product of hard and harsh realities, Savitri (Dimple), a young pregnant gypsy woman, witnesses her husband’s murder; she is raped, tortured and left to die in the middle of a dessert. But she rises from the dark ends of life, and creates her own empire. She runs a cooperative society, which makes handicrafts, but in reality is a front for the biggest cocaine manufacturing empire, spanning cross countries.

Savitri has two sons and a daughter; both the sons live aboard, gutless heap of indulgence and spoilt, unaware that their wives, sister and mother are running the largest drug cartel anyone can imagine.

Savitri also has an adopted son, who helps her run the business, he is her weak spot, but he is treading on thin ice as he’s embroiled in a relationship with Savitri’s daughter.

We are soon introduced to Monk aka the Ice-pick killer (Deepak Dobriyal), who wants nothing but to put an end to Savitri and her empire.

The series is crisp and doesn’t fall short everywhere, characters and screenplay is superbly written and executed by talented ensemble.

Radhika Madan shed her girl next door avatar and dons a brand new killer-chemist-cokehead, which is refreshing to watch.

Actress Isha Talwar and Angira Dhar are the lifeline of the entire empire and the show, takes the action quotient to whole new level and challenge the norms of a male-dominated world with conviction and attitude.

Ashish Verma and Varun Mitra, are a riot to watch and infuse so much quirkiness into the plot. The adopted son, Udit Arora, the newbie commands your attention.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah plays Sahebji, a powerful but distrustful collaborator of Savitri’s, acts as catalyst to propel the screenplay forward.

Dimple Kapadia as Savitri, it is one of the finest and most badass performance by the veteran actress, she enacts such a complex and layered character with ease, that you fall in love with her.

Cinematographer Linesh Desai, Production Designers Bindiya Chhabria and Arvind Kumar, Costume designer Maxima Basu, music composer Sachin-Jigar, needs a special shout-out because they make this dystopian world pretty real.

Packed with high dose of action, guns, sex, drugs and every possible emotion, you cannot afford to miss this one!