The makers of ’83 have unveiled a new character poster featuring Jatin Sarna.

The multi-starrer sports drama features Ranveer Singh in the lead and has been directed by Kabir Khan.

Jatin Sarna took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look poster of himself playing cricketer, Yashpal Sharma.

“The fearless batsman who could single handedly change the game for India.

Presenting the inventor of Badam Shot #YashpalSharma! #ThisIs83Mujh se zyada mera balla baat karta hai..” read the caption.

Particularly known for his batsmanship, Yashpal Sharma was part of the Indian Cricket Team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

’83 revolves around India’s maiden win at the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh will be seen portraying the role of Kapil Dev in the upcoming film while Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife, Romi Bhatia.

The makers of ’83 also revealed character posters of Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Jiiva as Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, and K Sritkanth respectively.

’83 is slated to release on 10 April 2020.