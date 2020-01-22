Actor Dhairya Karwa’s character poster as cricketer Ravi Shastri from Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 is out.

Dhairya took to his official Instagram handle to share the look. He captioned the poster, “Playing this legend’s role has been an unforgettable experience. What an honour and privilege. Forever Grateful Presenting Mr. Flamboyant, @ravishastriofficial #RaviShastri #ThisIs83.”

Ravi Shastri is an Indian cricket coach, former commentator, and cricket and current head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Although he started his career as a left-arm spin bowler, he later transformed into a batting all-rounder. As a batsman, Shastri was essentially defensive with his trademark ‘chapati shot'( a flick off the pads), but he could raise his strike rate when required.

‘83 is being helmed by Kabir Khan and is touted to be the biggest sports drama of Bollywood.

The film will revolve around India’s maiden win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

While Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will play the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia.

The makers of the film have been sharing character posters of the ensemble cast lately.

Produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, ’83 is slated to release on 10 April 2020.