71st Miss World competition to be held in India; provisional date in Dec

The 71st Miss World competition will be held in India after 27 years. The current Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, and Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, made the announcement at a news conference on 8 June in New Delhi. Sini Shetty, the 2022 Femina Miss India World, was also present.

According to Julia Morley, chair of the Miss World Organisation, “India’s unique traditions, culture, and history make it a global powerhouse in beauty and fashion, with alluring landscapes, famous landmarks, and kind people. The 71st Miss World 2023 pageant in India will encourage philanthropic endeavours and encourage competitors to have a good impact on their communities and give back to society. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name is associated with Bollywood.

The conclusion of the eagerly anticipated pageant is believed to be provisionally scheduled for November/December 2023, while the exact date and location have not yet been determined. Participants from over 130 nations will congregate in India for a series of demanding events, including as talent shows, sporting challenges, and humanitarian endeavours, all of which are designed to highlight the traits that make contestants excellent ambassadors of change.

Before the big finale, which is set for November/December 2023, there will be multiple rounds to shortlist participants over the course of one month. The international pageant was last held in India in 1996.

I'm excited to say that the 71st Miss World Final will now take place in India. We can't wait to introduce the rest of the world to your distinctive and diverse culture, world-class attractions, and stunning landscapes. As we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever, the 71st Miss World 2023 will highlight the accomplishments of 130 National champions during their one-month journey across 'Incredible India', according to Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World organisation.

The current Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, said she is thrilled to pass over her crown in this “beautiful country” that upholds the same ideals as Miss World. She is presently in India spreading the word about the beauty competition. “The world’s best hospitality may be found in India. Even though this is my second visit, you made me feel at home. You support the same ideals of diversity and unity. Family, respect, love, and kindness are among your basic values, and we would love to demonstrate this to the rest of the world. The finest plan would be to bring the entire globe here for a month and showcase everything that India has to offer, according to Miss globe.

The person in place Miss India World Sini Shetty, who will compete for her nation in the fast-paced competition, expressed similar excitement and anticipation about India hosting the event.

Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017) are the six Indian winners of the illustrious title.