5 must watch women centric films in recent times

Bollywood has lately been making films that have been striking a chord with the audiences and predominantly the female population of the country. There have been films made from real-life incidents and the plight that a woman undergoes in this country.

Here’s a list of 5 films that every woman must watch!

PINK:

The Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan legal thriller was a smashing hit at the box office for their take on molestation. The impactful dialogue “No ka matlab sirf Na hota hain” still gives us goosebumps.

MOM:

The Sridevi crime thriller highlighted the aftermath of a teenage girl after she gets brutally raped by a gang of men and dumped in a drain. The revenge drama saw a mother breaking every limit to punish the culprits when the system fails to. It is a must-watch film for everyone in the country.

KAHAANI:

The 2011 thriller is one of the best films in Indian Cinema. Vidya Balan portrays the role of a pregnant woman who travels all the way from London to Kolkata to trace her husband. The climax of the film will send chills through your spine.

SIYA:

Manish Mundra’s directorial project is based on the struggle and agony a rape survivor in our country has to face. The film has Vineet Kumar Singh and debutante Pooja Pandey in pivotal roles. The movie is all slated to release on 16th September in theatres.

NH10:

Anushka Sharma’s NH10 was a raging success for its fine story portrayal and wonderful casting. The film navigates around honor killing and how a modern couple falls prey to an orthodox family searching for their daughter fleeing with a boy of her choice.