Wellington college international partners with Unison group to open schools in India

Wellington College has announced an agreement with the Unison Group to establish premium Wellington College schools in India. As a part of it, a new college is going to start in Pune. Wellington College International (WCI) will be a coeducational day school for ages 2-18, being established on a campus designed by award-winning British architect.

The school will follow the English National Curriculum culminating in the IB Diploma, for which Wellington College is amongst the leading academic schools globally. WCI Pune will also offer unparalleled excellence in sports, music, and the arts. Further schools are in planning, including full boarding schools.

James Dahl, Master, The Wellington College, said “We are utterly thrilled that the next chapter in Wellington College’s remarkable history sees us partnering with Unison in India. From our very first meetings, it was clear that the values and educational philosophy of both organisations were aligned and it has been a joy to work together. Pune is such a dynamic and forward-thinking city and we can think of no better location for us to continue our mission of pioneering education by sharing the very best of Wellington College here in the UK with passionate and progressive partners around the world”.

Wellington College International (WCI) is a leading international schools’ group. It is a subsidiary of The Wellington College, founded under the British Royal Charter in 1853, and a leading UK day and boarding school. From its strong heritage, Wellington is firmly future-facing, famous for its pioneering spirit and drive for all-round excellence.

There are currently six schools in the WCI family, with two outstanding partners in China and Thailand serving over 5,000 students. Each school is a recognised leader in its region and delivers world class academic results and university placements, including Oxbridge and Ivy League.