VNIT ENTREPRENEURSHIP CELL TO CONDUCT OLYMPIAD FOR STUDENTS OF CLASS 7TH TO 10TH.

The Entrepreneurship Cell, VNIT Nagpur (@ecellvnit), Central India’s largest non-profit student entrepreneurship promoting body, presents to you the National Entrepreneurship Olympiad (NEO). NEO is a nationwide examination to encourage entrepreneurial skills like public speaking, elevator pitch, business model canvas, value proposition, etc.

NEO is a platform for all students from class 7th to 10th to explore the business world and startups at an early stage. The National Entrepreneurship Olympiad (NEO) aims at

inculcating young minds to become job providers and create some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs.

The examination aims at testing students’ logical thinking, knowledge of economics, English proficiency, and problem-solving skills. But that’s not all, as NEO is not just an examination, but an opportunity for the students to boost their knowledge and skills through a series of workshops, fun activities, and interactive sessions and get ahead of their peers.

The National Entrepreneurship Olympiad (NEO) will be held from the 15th to the 17th of January 2022. The examination would be a simple MCQ-type test held entirely online on a Practically mobile application with a window of 4 days to facilitate students to appear for the examination according to their convenience.

The National Entrepreneurship Olympiad (NEO) will consist of three rounds. Round 1: Skill Enhancement Webinar and Round 1 examination.

Round 2: Workshops, Fun Sessions, Personal Mentorship and Round 2 Evaluation. Round 3: Boardroom discussion and Personal Interview.

The prizes include Scholarships from Practically, Bicycles from Keysto Bikes, Personalised Debit Cards from Akudo, Trophies, Goodies, Medals and Certificates of participation.

Additionally, the top winners will get free passes to Central India’s largest E-Summit, the Consortium.

Scan the given QR Code to register for the National Entrepreneurship Olympiad (NEO) now!