UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: Results expected on THIS date on upsc.gov.in

Thousands of candidates who sat for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 are now waiting with bated breath for the results. Held on May 25, this crucial first round of the Civil Services Examination is expected to see its results declared by the second week of June on upsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Examination, known for its high stakes and competitive nature, consisted of two objective-type papers.

Paper I tested candidates on General Studies, while Paper II was the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).

Going by the usual timeline, the UPSC typically announces prelims results within 15–20 days after the exam. That places this year’s expected result date sometime around mid-June.

How to check the result on upsc.gov.in

Once the results are out, here’s how aspirants can check their status:

1. Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in [upsc (dot) gov (dot) in]

2. Look for the link titled ‘UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Results’ on the homepage and click on it.

3. A PDF will open, listing the roll numbers and names of qualified candidates.

4. Use the search feature to locate your name or roll number on the merit list.

Clearing the Preliminary stage is just the beginning. Candidates who qualify will move on to the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, which will begin on August 22, 2025.

After the results are released, those selected will have to submit the Detailed Application Form – I (DAF-I).

The Commission will release a notification about the DAF-I shortly after the prelims results are out.

Candidates must fill out this form accurately and within the deadline to confirm their candidature for the Mains.

For timely updates on the results, application deadlines, and exam-related announcements, candidates should keep checking the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in regularly.

Staying informed and being proactive in preparation could make all the difference.