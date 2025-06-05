IGNOU June 2025 TEE admit cards out at ignou.samarth.edu.in: Here is how you can download

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially released the admit cards for its upcoming June 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE). If you’re a student enrolled in any Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online programme, it’s time to get your hall ticket sorted. And, all of that is available on ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Download it from ignou.samarth.edu.in

Eligible candidates, those who have successfully submitted their exam forms, can now download their hall tickets from the official IGNOU Samarth portal: ignou.samarth.edu.in [ignou (dot) samarth (dot) edu (dot) in]. You’ll need your 10-digit enrolment number and password to log in.

Once in, head to the Examination section and click on the Hall Admit Card. Then hit View, and you’re ready to download and print your admit card.

Initially, the June 2025 TEE was slated to begin on June 2. However, due to administrative and technical challenges, the university has postponed the start. The exams will now run from June 12 to July 19, 2025. This change gives students a few extra days to prepare.

What to carry on exam day

IGNOU has laid out some non-negotiable rules for candidates appearing in the exams:

Hall Ticket (Admit Card): This is your entry pass to the examination centre. Make sure to carry a printed copy on each exam day.

IGNOU Student ID Card: Along with the admit card, a valid student ID card issued by IGNOU is mandatory.

No Centre Changes: You must appear at the exam centre you selected while submitting your exam form. IGNOU will not accept requests for changes under any circumstance.

Answer Script Language: You’re expected to write answers in the language the course is offered in. Writing in any other language may lead to your paper not being evaluated.

The Term-End Examinations are a major academic checkpoint for IGNOU students, especially those balancing work and studies through flexible learning.

So, if you’re among those preparing for the June TEE, double-check your documents, download your hall ticket, and plan for the revised schedule.

Stay sharp, print that hall ticket, and all the best!