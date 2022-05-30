UPSC 2021 Exam results: Women secure top 4 ranks, Shruti Sharma tops

Today, on May 30, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declares the final results for the 2021 UPSC Civil Services Exam, along with the list of UPSC 2021 toppers. This year Shruti Sharma has topped the Civil Services Exam and secured AIR 1, whereas, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank respectively. The last round of the examination concluded on May 26.

The commission has made the results available with the complete list of candidates who have cleared the exams on the UPSC official website.

According to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), as many as 685 candidates have qualified for the exam.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his warm wishes to congratulate those who passed the civil services examination on Twitter, he wrote, “Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

For those who were not able to clear the exams, PM Modi condoled those as well by saying, “I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them.”

As per the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), out of the total successful candidates, 244 are from the general category (Gen), 73 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 203 of Other Backward Classes(OBC), 105 from Scheduled Caste, and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes (SC&ST).

The examination for civil services is conducted every year by the UPSC in three stages first is ‘preliminary’, the second is ‘main’, and the third stage is the ‘interview’ to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Shruti Sharma scored 1105 marks, Ankita Agarwal on the second rank secured 1050 marks, Gamini Singla scored 1045 in the third place, whereas Aishwarya Verma took the fourth rank and was able to secure 1039. The only male candidate in the top 5 UPSC Civil services exam 2021 is Utkarsh Dwivedi with a score of 1036.