The Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) announced the final results of the UP Police Constables Recruitment 2019 on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB released the final result for 49568 Constables vacancies on the late night of November 20 on its website.

The UPPRPB exam was conducted on November 16, 2018, at various exam centers. The list of various qualified candidates is released on the basis of merit. As per the merit, around 1,23,921 candidates are qualified for the Physical Endurance Test (PST). The date of the commencement of PST is to be declared yet.

On the website, the category-wise list has been uploaded. As per the list, 185.345 is for General Category, 145.3909 is for SC and 114.1932 for the ST candidates. The exam was conducted to fill the vacancies of 49568 candidates out of which 18208 is for PAC COnstable and 31360 for the Resident Citizen Police.

For the exams, around 19,38,643 applications were received by the board.

Steps to download the result:

Step1: Visit the official website www.uppbpb.gov.in

Step2: Click on the UP Police Constable Result 2019 appearing on the screen

Step3: Enter the required details on the page

Step4: Download the result for future reference

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test, the date for which will be released soon by the board.