UHF invites applications for admissions for 2021-22 academic year

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni (UHF) on Monday invited online applications for undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes for 2021-22 academic year.

An official of UHF said the application process was online and interested students can apply by logging on to the university website or admission portal https://www.yspuniversity.ac.in/yspuniversity/

The detailed prospectus for each programme can also be downloaded from the university website.

“The last date to apply for UG programmes for both normal and self-financing seats is 20 September 2021 while the last date for post-graduate and doctoral courses is 25 September 2021,” he added.

This year, the university is filling the seats for its various programmes on the basis of the scorecard of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance exam to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).