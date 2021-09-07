UHF starts admissions for diploma in fruit, vegetable processing, bakery products

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni on Monday started the admission process for its one-year diploma in fruit, vegetable processing and bakery products for the academic session 2021-22.

A UHF official said the diploma is run by the Department of Food Science and Technology of the university.

“The programme aims to train students to start their enterprises in the field of food processing and bakery items.

The minimum educational qualification for this diploma programme is Class 10+2 with at least 40 per cent with no age cap for admission.

The last date of applying is 20 September and a total of 35 seats are available in the programme.

The prospectus and application form can be downloaded from the university website www.yspuniversity.ac.in,” he added.

He stated that the applicants need to attach copies of Class 10 and 12 detailed marks sheet, character certificate from the head of the school last attended or from a gazetted officer or concerned Gram Panchayat Pradhan, self-attested copy of reservation certificate(if applicable), bank draft of Rs 100 along with the admission form.

Application form along with other required documents must be sent by registered or speed post to the Assistant Registrar (Academic), Office of the Registrar, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, Nauni-Solan (HP)–173 230, the official said.