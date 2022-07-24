UGC should take over Delhi govt-funded colleges: NDTF

The National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) has demanded that the University Grants Commission (UGC) should take over the colleges under Delhi University which are funded by the Delhi government to tackle the problems of erratic salaries and inadequate grants, among others.

NDTF President A.K. Bhagi also sought creation of additional posts in Delhi University for accomodating ad-hoc teachers, and implementation of reservation for economically weaker sections.

According to Bhagi, there are about 4,500 ad-hoc teachers working in the Delhi University.

A delegation of teachers met BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma with their demands during which Bhagi apprised Tiwari about the problems of grant and salary irregularities in 12 fully-funded colleges of Delhi government.

He said these problems could only be solved if these colleges funded by the Delhi government are taken over by the UGC under the National Education Policy, with full funding from the Central government.

It may be noted that a provision has been made for the affiliation of colleges in the National Education Policy.

Bhagi apprised the MPs that apart from the 12 colleges, the Delhi government provides 5 per cent grant to 20 colleges under Delhi University. A demand was also made for these colleges to be taken over by the UGC.

Tiwari and Verma assured speedy action in all these issues.