UGC seeks details of CUET-UG based admission process from Central universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought the tentative timeline and other details from all 45 Central universities across the country for admission to CUET based UG programmes.

The details have been sought so that the students can be updated about it.

UGC Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the Commission has sought the details for admission to UG programmes on the basis of CUET-2022 in 45 Central universities across the country. Under this, varsities have been asked about the preparations they have made for admission on the basis of CUET score cards.

Details regarding the merit list, status of admission portal, from when students can apply for admission and the last date to apply for admission have been sought by the UGC.

According to the information received from Delhi University (DU), the university has initiated a ‘Common Seat Allocation System’ (CSAS) through an online portal for undergraduate admissions.

The registration under first phase of CSAS has started from September 12. The second phase will start from September 26 and will end on October 10.

DU is likely to declare its first merit list on September 26 while the last merit list would be out by October 10.

According to the university, the eligibility criteria of all programmes and the admission policy of DU are mentioned in the ‘UG Bulletin of Information 2022’ and ‘CSAS 2022’. Both the documents are published on the website of the university.

It is worthy to mention that the merit list of various subjects will be prepared by the participating universities, which will be based on the CUET-UG score card.

The results of CUET-UG have already been declared and now, the participating universities and colleges are preparing merit lists.

The UGC has clarified that admissions in undergraduate courses will be given on the basis of normal percentage, not percentile.