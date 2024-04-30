Telangana Class 10 SSC results out; candidates can check online

TSBIE Class 10 Result 2024: Candidates waiting for TSBIE Class 10 Result 2024 need not wait anymore. In the latest update, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana, Hyderabad has uploaded the results on its official website i.e. results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bsetelangana.org.

To check their SSC exam results, candidates are needed to follow the steps mentioned below:

– Log on to the official website i.e. results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bsetelangana.org

– Click on the result tabs ‘Class 10th results

– A new window will open and Class 10 candidates need to enter the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth, and captcha.

– Submit the details online

– After submitting the details online candidates can easily be able to check their TS SSC results 2024.

The Telangana SSC/Class 10 examinations were conducted at 2,676 examination centers from March 18 to April 2, 2024. Around 4.80 lakh candidates had appeared for the examinations.

Given the huge number of visitors to the official website some of the candidates may face difficulties in accessing their results.