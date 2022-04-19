SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021 Last date for applications on April 30

As the deadline approaches for online applications for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS), and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has requested aspiring candidates for the exam to submit their applications much before the closing date on April 30, 2022, keeping in account heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.

The application process for MTS and Havaldar exams began on March 22. The Commission has asked candidates not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.

It also cautioned candidates that no extension will be granted for the last date for submission of the application under any circumstances.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi Tasking (NT) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 30.04.2022 and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of the last date for submission of application shall be granted in any circumstances,” the SSC said in its notification on April 13, 2022.

Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I) will be conducted in July while Paper-II (Descriptive) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020 will be held on May 8, 2022.

There are a total of 3,603 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN while vacancies in the MTS will be notified later.

The application fee for the exam is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. The last date for making online fee payments is May 2.

The age limits for the posts as per the recruitment rules for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) are between 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1997 and not later than 01-01-2004) and 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004) for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.

However, there are some relaxations for candidates belonging to SC/ST, persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen etc.

The candidates appearing for the exam must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Aspiring students can submit their applications at the website of the Commission– https://ssc.nic.in.