The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Admission Test (SAAT-2020), an on-line examination conducted by SOA Deemed to be University here for admission to its undergraduate and post-graduate courses, will commence on Monday.

While the Slot-1 examination will be held from August 3 to 7, the Slot-2 exam would be conducted from August 10 to 14, a university release said.

Students aspiring to get admission will have to fill up the SAAT application form to be eligible to sit for the nationwide exam, it said adding the last date for filling up the application form had been extended from July 31 to August 4.

The exam will be for admission to UG and PG courses in engineering and technology, pharmaceutical sciences, management, nursing, agriculture, law and hotel management.

For admission to the engineering and technology program, the SAAT result and JEE Main scorecard will be referred.

Admission to the medical sciences and dental sciences programs will be undertaken as per NEET scorecard, the release said.