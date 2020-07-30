The Scindia School and the New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), a global leader in professional training for financial services and related industries have entered into an agreement.

As per the agreement, NYIF will annually allocate two full scholarships of 100% tuition fee waiver for their G2020 & Young Finance Scholar Programs (One for a high school student and the other for a middle school student). NYIF will also deliver in-demand skills-based training and organise relevant webinars for students and teachers.

Commenting on the same, Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat – Principal, Scindia School said, “We are delighted to be collaborating with NYIF to launch innovative and industry-relevant, programmes. The NYIF program is more future-focused with a flexible curriculum teaching leadership skills in the latest emerging and disruptive technologies. In my view, this is the first unique programme for school education and it offers all our students the opportunity to develop both the technical skill sets and business mindset they will need to thrive in tomorrow’s workplace.”

Headquartered in the USA, NYIF is a 100-year old international professional training company dedicated to financial and business education and is expanding swiftly in Asia.