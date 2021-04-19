Considering the unprecedented spurt in Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government has announced that all the state-run schools will remain closed from Tuesday till further notice.

Presently, the state was conducting the Classes 9 to 12 after there was a slowdown in the spread of the disease from January onwards.

“The summer vacations in the schools will commence from Tuesday and all schools will remain closed until further orders. The decision has been taken considering the current Covid situation which is showing an upward trend. I have held talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state Chief Secretary as well as the Education secretary in this regard,” state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 have been attending the classes in batches in physical mode with Covid protocols. But the department now has decided not to hold further physical classes amid a steep rise in Covid cases. Students from Class 1 to 8, however, were attending classes in virtual mode.

When asked about the board examinations of Classes 10 and 12 that was earlier announced to be held in June this year instead of March, the state education minister said, “There is still reasonable time left before June. Decisions will be taken at the right time.”

However, schools affiliated to the CBSE board in the city have already curbed physical attendance due to the rise in Covid cases.

“We have already shifted to online classes for students of Class 9, 10, 11 and 12 because of the rise in Covid cases. Presently, only students of Class 12 are attending school for practical and oral classes. We will communicate the decision of the state government to the Board and soon take a stand on the students of Class 12,” spokesperson of a premiere CBSE school in Kolkata said.