The Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), which is under the aegis of the prestigious AISECT Group of Universities, has announced admissions open for the 2020 session. Owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, the admission process for the year has gone 100% online wherein students are provided with the facilities of online admissions and online fee payment-enabled through the RNTU website.

RNTU counsellors will connect with the students through various counselling apps and the University will also arrange free career counselling sessions for students who have appeared for class 12th exams. Free online classes on personality development, English communication and soft skills are also being provided. Moreover, the University has created a campus tour video, which is available on RNTU’s YouTube channel, to give an insight to prospective students into every aspect of the University.

RNTU is India’s first skills university offering 32 skill courses through RNTU-NSDC Skill Academies. The UGC recognized and NAAC accredited university is a member of AIU and ACU and offers 80 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses under 12 faculties, including Engineering & Technology, Commerce, Management, Paramedical Science, Arts, Agriculture, Science, Education, Computer Science & IT, Nursing, Mass Communication & Journalism and Law. In the NIRF 2019 Ranking, RNTU is in the Rank Band 151-200 in University Category.

The University also has collaborations with various international universities and corporates from countries like USA, Australia, Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine and Nepal to provide an expanded network for education and skill development.

Students can visit the official website https://www.rntu.ac.in/ to check the eligibility criteria and other updates or contact the Counselling Helpline number 9319866685.