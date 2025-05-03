Prof Pradeep Nair gets Royal Geographical Society honour

Professor Pradeep Nair joins ranks of global scientific elite with Royal Geographical Society (RGS) honour. Nair of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh has been named a Fellow of the prestigious society in London, for the term 2025–2026.

The recognition from RGS–IBG, Europe’s largest and one of the world’s oldest geographical societies, comes to Prof.

Nair’s contributions to climate research, sustainability, and environmental communication. With a legacy stretching back to 1830, the Society honours individuals who have made noteworthy strides in the study and public understanding of geographical sciences.

Elated by the announcement, Prof. Nair said the fellowship is not only a personal achievement but also a validation of the critical research being carried out in Indian universities.

Currently serving as Director of Research and Head of the Department of New Media at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Prof. Nair has emerged as a multidisciplinary academic leader working at the intersections of climate science, public health, digital media, and sustainability.

His academic and policy influence spans continents, with appointments and affiliations across Australia, Sweden, the UK, and the US.

Prof. Nair is also a Fellow of the Indo Pacific Study Centre’s Environmental Policy Lab in Sydney and a Senior Research Fellow with the Earth System Governance Project at Uppsala University, Sweden.

His work with the Future Earth Coasts network and UNESCO’s Inclusive Policy Lab reflects his focus on climate adaptation strategies and sustainable coastal development.

His research doesn’t stay confined to academic journals. He works directly with communities—particularly indigenous groups and those on the climate frontlines—aiming to blend traditional knowledge with scientific innovation.

Through partnerships with governments, NGOs, and industry, he advocates for inclusive, ground-up climate solutions that are both scalable and globally informed.

On the international front, Prof. Pradeep Nair wears several hats. He contributes to the UN Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), supports the Group on Earth Observations (GEO) on climate action, and is a member of multiple UN expert panels on marine ecosystems and sustainable development.

With more than 60 peer-reviewed papers, his recent research focuses on the effects of communication on buying behavior for online medicine, climate reporting in regional Indian media, and data management in healthcare systems.

He has also edited important books on health technologies in the COVID-19 pandemic and was a member of editorial boards of journals covering public health, media, and digital innovation.