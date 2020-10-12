With the world unlocking after the global pandemic of COVID-19, October ushers in fresh and advanced rounds of applications for overseas education destinations.

At a time when travel restrictions are relaxing and students contemplate resuming their plans to study abroad, they might still need to consider what would be the best mode for them to choose. In the wake of the situation, Study Group is providing language, academic and social skills that students need for university progression and continued success after they graduate.

They are working with leading universities across the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia and nurturing ambitious students from diverse academic backgrounds to help them land in their chosen university through their on-campus International Study Centers.

Here are four universities for Indian students to focus on for their study-abroad plans post COVID-19:

1. Coventry University, London

Located in the City of London, Coventry University London is one of the largest providers of business-related degree courses in Europe. To make sure students maintain a leading edge and get the best possible business experience, the university launched Coventry University London in the heart of the financial district in 2010.

2. University of Huddersfield, UK

Huddersfield University provides a course at the International Study Centre to suit everyone’s interests and career ambitions. The programmes are provided by Study Group in collaboration with the University of Huddersfield. From Bachelors to Master’s degree preparation, the courses are designed to help Indian students meet the academic and English language requirements they need to study at the University of Huddersfield.

The University has been ranked second in the UK for best student experience by the International Student Barometer in 2018. Huddersfield offers a relatively low cost of living, giving students more value for their money. This means it’s easier to enjoy all that Huddersfield, the University and the surrounding areas have to offer. The International Learning Support Programme is a specialist team that can help Indian students adapt to studying in the UK and life in Huddersfield.

3. Charles Sturt University, Australia

Charles Sturt University is a well-reputed university that is located in the most exciting cities in Australia. All the three campuses located in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, are within the top 20 most liveable cities in the world (Economists Intelligence Unit Limited, 2019).

Students can look forward to great weather, stunning scenery, a vibrant culture, food from around the world and welcoming locals. The Charles Sturt University Study Centres provide hands-on, practical courses that prepare students for a range of exciting employment opportunities.

With a degree from the University, students will acquire skills and knowledge to succeed in their professional career and the confidence to tackle any challenges. Charles Sturt University and Study Group have been working together for more than 25 years to deliver industry-focused courses.

4. DePaul University, USA

DePaul University is a well-respected and academically challenging university with a focus on inclusivity, personalism, and professionalism. Working in partnership with Study Group, the university offers virtual learning courses specially designed for Indian students.

DePaul has 15 years of experience in delivering online education to students and is recognised at #42 in the nation for Most Innovative School (U.S. News World Report, 2020). As a part of its offering, the DePaul University Global Gateway Program (GGP) will provide a combination of academic and English learning courses to those students who are academically qualified but need to enhance their English proficiency.

Undergraduate and graduate students can access high-quality, interactive and engaging courses from the same DePaul faculty that teaches on-campus courses and earn the same number of credits online as they would in face-to-face courses. Along with virtual lessons, students will also have a chance to be mentored by the same team of experts who they will interact with on campus.

