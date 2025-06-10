NSUI stages protest against inhuman deportation of Indian students from USA

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a strong protest in Delhi against the recent assault and deportation of an Indian student from the United States of America (USA) in an inhuman way.

The organisation claimed that the student, who had secured legal admission into an American university, was slammed to the ground, tied up, and forcibly deported, a deeply disturbing act that has sparked outrage among students and rights groups alike.

During the protest, NSUI National President Varun Choudhary said, “The attacks on Indian students in the US are not isolated incidents. Thousands are now facing the wrath of immigration changes—visas being denied, admissions cancelled, and students being deported. These are not criminals. These are our youth, our scholars, who went to pursue education. What is the Indian government doing to protect them?”

“Where is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while our students are being assaulted and humiliated? The silence is shameful,” he said.

“This is about dignity. This is about justice. And this is about India’s voice on the global stage,” Choudhary added. “We won’t be silent. The government must act now—or face continued protest.”

The Congress-affiliated organisation sought an immediate diplomatic action to protect Indian students in the USA, a public statement and plan of action from the MEA and Strong engagement with the US administration on student safety.