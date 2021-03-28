Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2021-2022 will commence from April 1st 2021, while registrations for Class II and above will be done from April 8th 2021 in offline mode.

For Class I, online registrations will begin at 10:00 am on 1st April 2021 and will close at 7:00 pm on 19th April 2021.

The Admission details can be obtained through the website https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and also through Android Mobile App.

The official Android Mobile App for KVS Online Admission for Class I for the academic year 2021-2022 and instructions for downloading and installing the App will be available at https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/apps and also on Google Play Store.

Registration for Class II and above will be invited on the basis of availability of seats from 08.04.2021, 8:00 am to 15.04.2021 till 4:00 pm in offline mode.

For Class XI, Registration forms may be downloaded from Vidyalaya Website as per the schedule for admission 2021-2022 available on KVS (HQ) Website https://kvsangathan.nic.in

Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as on 31.03.2021. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guideline available on the Website https://kvsangathan.nic.in

Under the present situation of COVID -19, KVS appeals to all guardians to follow the directions issued by the Competent Authority (Central/State/Local).

Currently, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is running a chain of 1247 KVs.