Odisha: Alumni to donate Rs 25 Lakh to ‘Mo School programme’

The Alumni association of Balikuda High School shall donate Rs. 25 Lakh in the first phase for the development of the school under the ‘Mo School’ initiative of the State Government.

It was resolved in a meeting held at Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Bijaya Kumar Swain, an old student of the school and ex-Principal of Maharshi College of Natural Law, Bhubaneswar.

Raghunandan Das, Minister, Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, and an alumnus of the institution was also present in the meeting who appealed to the members of the association to come forward with the voluntary contribution in order to develop the infrastructure and atmosphere of the school that has an emotional impact on the life of the school.

He also urged all to work together and to extend cooperation for the preservation of the heritage of the said institution. It has been decided that the development of the school will be done without affecting the e-Type structure of the building.

It will be the endeavour of the association to collect donations to the tune of Rs. 50 Lakh and and at the first phase Rs.25 Lakh will be generated from among the members present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the members of the association praised the Collector, Jagatsinghpur for his active involvement in the school’s development.

Among others alumni of the School Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Bipin Mohanty, Director of IT-based company Time captis Inc. Aswini Rath, Chairman of Zenex Sunil Rout, Gagan Bihari Nayak, Badal Mohanty, Nikunja Mohanty, Bibhuti Bhusan Swain, Purna Chandra Das, Kunja Muduli, Debesh Swain, Nalini Barik were present in the meeting.