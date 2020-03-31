The National Testing Agency on Tuesday said that it was postponing the JEE (Main) April 2020 examinations scheduled on April 5, 7 to 9 and April 11. The testing agency has now proposed to conduct these exams in the last week of May 2020.

“NTA has further notified that as of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. The exact date will be announced after assessing the situation in the coming weeks,” a statement by NTA said.

The agency said the admit cards for the examination will now be issued after April 15 based on the situation at that time.

Earlier today, NTA extended the last date for submission of entrance test forms at seven major educational institutions.