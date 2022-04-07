Newton school gave a new lease of life to Mohammad Sadath Khan

Perfect guidance is very important for one to excel in his or her life. Many a time good students suffer due to a lack of guidance in their careers. However, this same happened with Mohammad Sadath Khan who studied IT Engineering in the hopes of finding a good-paying job to support his family. But he failed when he was unable to get a good placement. Due to a lack of choices, he continued with that job.

While working, the job was unable to provide him satisfaction and he became hungry for learning to code. In search of a long-lost dream and a job he enjoys, he learned about Newton School through the route of two of his Genpact friends, Imran Khan and P Mohsin, who were also placed after

graduating from Newton School in August 2020.

Mohammad Sadath Khan got very good guidance at Newton School. The right guidance and support fueled his tech career during the pre-course and progression phase at Newton.

After rigorous preparation through mock interviews, Sadath was able to confidently solve the first question in his Flipkart interview in just 5 minutes. To him, interviewing for one of India’s biggest e-commerce companies felt like giving another mock interview. It was an emotional moment for him and his family when Sadath finally got placement in Flipkart with an unexpected

package of 26 LPA. To receive such a big hike was no less than a surprise for Sadath and his family.