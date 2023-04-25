Naveen provides Rs 441.76 cr crop loan interest subvention

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday disbursed the second phase crop loan interest subvention of Rs 441.76 crore for the year 2022-23, which will benefit about 35 lakh farmers.

Odisha is the first state in the country to provide interest-free loan up to Rs one lakh and extend Kalia education scholarship for the welfare of farmer families, said the CM.

Agriculture is the soul of our economy. Farmers are the charioteers of new and strong Odisha. Our farmers, mothers and young women are leading the state, he noted while referring to the success of women empowerment-based schemes in the state.

The CM cited the instance of one Kiran Sahu, son of a farmer who received a scholarship and is studying medicine at the Berhampur Medical College.

“I will continue to work for the welfare of farmers”, said the CM.

Cooperation Minister Atanu S Nayak highlighted the achievements of the government and the vision of the CM.

The interest subvention was transferred to cooperative banks and 2409 Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS)which together account for over 60 percent of farm credit in the state.

In the first phase, a total interest subvention of Rs415.17 crore was provided.