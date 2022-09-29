Mission Admissions 2022: DU makes compulsory to enroll in ABC

With the kick off of DU Admissions 2022, varsity officials announced that all students who wish to get into Delhi University must enroll themselves in the Academic Bank of Credit and thus making it clear that it is compulsory for students to register for the Academic Bank of Credit.

The varsity administration has also been conducting awareness webinars in order to give students an understanding of the process of admissions and changed ways this year due to the shift from cut off lists to CUET scores.

Talking about the Academic Bank of Credit, the system will also be crucial in the case students wish to opt for additional courses where credit mobility is also available. With every course, credits would be joined with the student’s name. And afterwards a total based on the credits collected by students, they will be able to get a certificate diploma or degree.

DU will be also following the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework, UGCF 2022 which will commence from the new session of 2022 to 2023. Along with the UGCF, the varsity will also be implementing the numerous suggestions presented by the National Education Policy.

Along with ABC, DU will also follow the Multiple entry and exit system, MEES and a Multidisciplinary approach to academics from the upcoming session as UGCF 2022 was approved by the varsity’s executive council in February.

What is an Academic Bank of Credit?

As per the official website abc.gov.in, Academic Bank of Credit is defined as a virtual storehouse which is expected to include information regarding the credits a student has managed to acquire while pursuing their higher education.

For UGCF 2022, a total of 176 credits would be given to students. In order to become eligible to get their degrees, the aspirant must have at least 50 percent of credits in their respective discipline. ABC will also act vitally in the implementation of the MEES system in higher education.

With MEES, students will have independence to enter and exit their courses as per their current conditions without any damage caused to their credits in store. ABC and MEES were one of the crucial suggestions made in NEP 2020 for higher education in India.

DU Admissions 2022 will be completed on the basis of the CUET scores secured by the candidates. The last date to apply for DU Admissions on the CSAS portal is October 10, 2022.