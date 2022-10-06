Mission Admission 2022: DU SOL starts registration process

School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi, has begun the registration process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can submit applications on sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in.

DU SOL has invited applications for 10 courses: BA (programme), BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Economics, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc), Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc).

Registration for the MBA course offered by the School of Open Learning will begin on October 7.

DU SOL courses do not require CUET marks, unlike admission to regular courses offered by DU colleges. Admission to DU SOL for UG courses will be based on Class 12 results.

An official statement reads, “No CUET Score is required, The admissions will be completed on the basis of marks secured in class XII.”

There is no limit to seats in any UG course offered by the School of Open Learning. Admission is open to candidates from all over India.